The Top Twenty Five

Sports
Associated Press37

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 20, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Prv
1. Georgia (62) 11-0 1550 1
2. Ohio St. 10-1 1434 5
3. Alabama 10-1 1423 2
4. Cincinnati 11-0 1416 3
5. Notre Dame 10-1 1262 6
6. Michigan 10-1 1246 8
7. Oklahoma St. 10-1 1209 9
8. Mississippi 9-2 1060 10
9. Baylor 9-2 1046 11
10. Oklahoma 10-1 1001 12
11. Oregon 9-2 849 4
12. Michigan St. 9-2 778 7
13. BYU 9-2 771 14
14. Texas A&M 8-3 628 16
15. UTSA 11-0 583 15
16. Utah 8-3 561 24
17. Iowa 9-2 538 18
18. Wisconsin 8-3 517 19
19. Houston 10-1 516 17
20. Pittsburgh 9-2 445 20
21. Wake Forest 9-2 344 13
22. San Diego St. 10-1 273 23
23. Louisiana-Lafayette 10-1 246 22
24. NC State 8-3 141 25
25. Arkansas 7-4 105 21

Others receiving votes: Clemson 101, Mississippi St. 44, Penn St. 26, Appalachian St. 24, Kentucky 10, Purdue 3.

Associated Press

