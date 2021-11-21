The Top Twenty Five

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 20, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Georgia (62)
|11-0
|1550
|1
|2. Ohio St.
|10-1
|1434
|5
|3. Alabama
|10-1
|1423
|2
|4. Cincinnati
|11-0
|1416
|3
|5. Notre Dame
|10-1
|1262
|6
|6. Michigan
|10-1
|1246
|8
|7. Oklahoma St.
|10-1
|1209
|9
|8. Mississippi
|9-2
|1060
|10
|9. Baylor
|9-2
|1046
|11
|10. Oklahoma
|10-1
|1001
|12
|11. Oregon
|9-2
|849
|4
|12. Michigan St.
|9-2
|778
|7
|13. BYU
|9-2
|771
|14
|14. Texas A&M
|8-3
|628
|16
|15. UTSA
|11-0
|583
|15
|16. Utah
|8-3
|561
|24
|17. Iowa
|9-2
|538
|18
|18. Wisconsin
|8-3
|517
|19
|19. Houston
|10-1
|516
|17
|20. Pittsburgh
|9-2
|445
|20
|21. Wake Forest
|9-2
|344
|13
|22. San Diego St.
|10-1
|273
|23
|23. Louisiana-Lafayette
|10-1
|246
|22
|24. NC State
|8-3
|141
|25
|25. Arkansas
|7-4
|105
|21
Others receiving votes: Clemson 101, Mississippi St. 44, Penn St. 26, Appalachian St. 24, Kentucky 10, Purdue 3.
