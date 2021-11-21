The Top Twenty Five

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 20, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Prv 1. Georgia (62) 11-0 1550 1 2. Ohio St. 10-1 1434 5 3. Alabama 10-1 1423 2 4. Cincinnati 11-0 1416 3 5. Notre Dame 10-1 1262 6 6. Michigan 10-1 1246 8 7. Oklahoma St. 10-1 1209 9 8. Mississippi 9-2 1060 10 9. Baylor 9-2 1046 11 10. Oklahoma 10-1 1001 12 11. Oregon 9-2 849 4 12. Michigan St. 9-2 778 7 13. BYU 9-2 771 14 14. Texas A&M 8-3 628 16 15. UTSA 11-0 583 15 16. Utah 8-3 561 24 17. Iowa 9-2 538 18 18. Wisconsin 8-3 517 19 19. Houston 10-1 516 17 20. Pittsburgh 9-2 445 20 21. Wake Forest 9-2 344 13 22. San Diego St. 10-1 273 23 23. Louisiana-Lafayette 10-1 246 22 24. NC State 8-3 141 25 25. Arkansas 7-4 105 21

Others receiving votes: Clemson 101, Mississippi St. 44, Penn St. 26, Appalachian St. 24, Kentucky 10, Purdue 3.