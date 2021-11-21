State Semi-Final Locations Announced

The state semi-final OHSAA sites have been announced for this Friday and Saturday.

In Division III 13-0 Granville will play 13-0 Hamilton Badin at London Bowlus Field. Granville defeated Western Brown 57-49 to advance to the semi-finals. Badin beat Bellbrook 21-9. The game starts at 7pm.

Former Tri-Valley Coach Justin Buttermore and Upper Arlington will take on Lakewood St. Edward at Mansfield Arlin Field at 7pm.

In Division VII 13-1 Newark Catholic will take on Warren John F. Kennedy (10-2) at Marlington Stadium. Newark Catholic advanced by defeating Shadyside 35-20. Warren JFK beat Dalton 20-13 in overtime. Game time is 7pm.