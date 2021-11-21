Rhode Island, BC meet in Daytona Beach

Boston College (3-2) vs. Rhode Island (3-1)

, Ocean Center, Daytona Beach, Florida; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boston College is taking on Rhode Island in a postseason game in Daytona Beach. The only meeting between the teams this season came on Nov. 17, when the Rams shot 44.2 percent from the field while limiting Boston College to just 25 percent en route to the 57-49 victory.

SQUAD LEADERS: The Eagles are led by T.J. Bickerstaff and DeMarr Langford Jr.. Bickerstaff has averaged 12.6 points and 7.2 rebounds while Langford has put up 12.4 points and 5.2 rebounds per game. The Rams have been anchored by sophomores Makhel Mitchell and Makhi Mitchell. Makhel Mitchell has averaged 12.3 points, 5.8 rebounds and 4.5 blocks while Makhi Mitchell has put up 10.5 points, 8.3 rebounds and two blocks per game.TERRIFIC T.J.: Bickerstaff has connected on 50 percent of the eight 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 3 for 5 over the last three games. He’s also converted 72.2 percent of his free throws this season.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Rams have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Eagles. Rhode Island has 42 assists on 72 field goals (58.3 percent) over its previous three matchups while Boston College has assists on 31 of 61 field goals (50.8 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Rhode Island attempts more free throws per game than any other A10 team. The Rams have averaged 25.8 foul shots per game this season.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com