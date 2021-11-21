Griffin scores 21 to carry Tulsa past Rhode Island 77-71

Associated Press35

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Sam Griffin had 21 points as Tulsa beat Rhode Island 77-71 on Saturday night at the Sunshine Slam.

Jeriah Horne had 17 points for Tulsa (3-1). Tim Dalger added 12 points.

Makhel Mitchell had 20 points for the Rams (3-1). Jeremy Sheppard added 18 points.

Associated Press

