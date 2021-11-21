Connor, Jets to host the Penguins

Pittsburgh Penguins (7-6-4, sixth in the Metropolitan) vs. Winnipeg Jets (9-4-4, second in the Central)

Winnipeg, Manitoba; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jets -120, Penguins -102; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: Kyle Connor leads Winnipeg into a matchup against Pittsburgh. He’s fourth in the NHL with 22 points, scoring 12 goals and totaling 10 assists.

The Jets are 7-1-1 at home. Winnipeg serves 8.2 penalty minutes per game, the least in the Western Conference. Pierre-Luc Dubois leads the team averaging 1.1.

The Penguins are 3-2-2 on the road. Pittsburgh ranks eighth in the Eastern Conference averaging 2.9 goals per game, led by Jake Guentzel with seven.

The teams meet Monday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Connor has 22 total points for the Jets, 12 goals and 10 assists. Nikolaj Ehlers has 9 points over the last 10 games for Winnipeg.

Guentzel leads the Penguins with 14 points, scoring seven goals and registering seven assists. Kasperi Kapanen has four goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jets: 5-2-3, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.3 assists, 2.7 penalties and 6.3 penalty minutes while giving up 1.9 goals per game with a .936 save percentage.

Penguins: 4-4-2, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.9 assists, 3.2 penalties and 6.7 penalty minutes while allowing 2.7 goals per game with a .913 save percentage.

INJURIES: Jets: Paul Stastny: day to day (lower body).

Penguins: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.