Chicago visits Vancouver after DeBrincat’s 2-goal game

Chicago Blackhawks (5-10-2, seventh in the Central) vs. Vancouver Canucks (6-10-2, seventh in the Pacific)

Vancouver, British Columbia; Sunday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Canucks -134, Blackhawks +112; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Vancouver Canucks host Chicago after Alex DeBrincat scored two goals in the Blackhawks’ 5-2 loss to the Oilers.

The Canucks are 4-7-2 against Western Conference opponents. Vancouver is 27th in the NHL with 32.4 shots per game and is averaging 2.5 goals.

The Blackhawks are 3-5-0 in Western Conference play. Chicago is the last team in the Western Conference averaging only 4.1 assists per game. Seth Jones leads the team with 13 total assists.

Vancouver took down Chicago 4-1 in the last meeting between these teams on Oct. 21.

TOP PERFORMERS: J.T. Miller leads the Canucks with seven goals, adding 12 assists and totaling 19 points. Quinn Hughes has eight assists over the last 10 games for Vancouver.

Patrick Kane has 17 total points while scoring six goals and totaling 11 assists for the Blackhawks. DeBrincat has 10 points over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canucks: 3-6-1, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.4 assists, four penalties and 9.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game with an .889 save percentage.

Blackhawks: 5-5-0, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.2 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.4 penalty minutes while allowing 2.8 goals per game with a .913 save percentage.

INJURIES: Canucks: None listed.

Blackhawks: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.