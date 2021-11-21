Battle carries Temple over Elon 75-58

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Khalif Battle had 28 points as Temple defeated Elon 75-58 in the Charleston Classic on Sunday.

Jeremiah Williams added a career-high 22 points for the Owls, who snapped a three-game losing streak in the game for seventh place. Williams also had eight rebounds and eight assists.

Sage Tolbert III had nine rebounds for Temple (2-3).

Hunter McIntosh had 16 points for the Phoenix (2-4). Torrence Watson added 12 points. Darius Burford had seven rebounds.

