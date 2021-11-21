Asberry carries Texas St. over E. Washington 81-74

Sports
Associated Press39

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Caleb Asberry posted 18 points as Texas State beat Eastern Washington 81-74 on Saturday night at the Empire Classic.

Mason Harrell had 17 points for Texas State (3-2). Isiah Small added 14 points and eight rebounds. Nighael Ceaser had 13 points and seven rebounds.

Steele Venters had 23 points for the Eagles (2-3). Rylan Bergersen added 15 points, six rebounds and six assists. Angelo Allegri had 10 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Associated Press

Related Posts

Saudi critic’s fiance urges Justin Bieber to cancel F1 show

Associated Press

Video of missing Chinese tennis star posted online

Associated Press

Indonesia hosts World Superbike finale on brand-new circuit

Associated Press