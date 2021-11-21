A double fatal accident took place Friday on State Route 37 near milepost 20 in Pleasant Township.

The patrol said the accident took place around 7:45 pm when 54-year-old David Fausnaugh, of Lancaster, drove across the center line striking a car driven by 45-year-old Robert Gleason of Junction City.

Authorities said Gleason and Fausnaugh were both pronounced deceased at the scene of the crash.

42-year-old Todd Keister a passenger in the Gleason vehicle and 38-year-old Holly Landis a passenger in the Fausnaugh vehicle were transported by Air Evac to Grant Medical Center win non-life threating injuries.

The patrol believes impairment to be a factor in the crash.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted on scene by the Fairfield County Ohio Department of Transportation.

Other agencies on scene: Fairfield County Coroner, Richland Township, Berne Township, Greenfield Township, Pleasant Township and Lancaster City Fire and EMS agencies.

The traffic crash remains under investigation by the Lancaster Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.