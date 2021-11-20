Two Arrested in Drug Case

Local News Stories
Nichole Hannahs77

The Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office has released details of drug investigation that took place this week.

The sheriff’s office along with the Central Ohio Drug Enforcement Task Force executed a search warrant at a residence on Brush Run Road in Cambridge on Wednesday.

At the home detectives said they discovered suspected fentanyl, items used for the distribution of narcotics, multiple firearms, U.S. currency and a 16 month old child that had easy access to the items found.

Authorities said a female was taken into custody and awaits formal felony charges. A male was arrested in connection to the case on Thursday, he is also awaiting formal felony charges.

Guernsey County Children Services assisted in the investigation and were able to facilitate a safe home for the young child.

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Tagged
Nichole Hannahs

Related Posts

Yerian Arrested in Guernsey County

Nichole Hannahs

Milliken Found Guilty

Nichole Hannahs

Peoples State Bank Opened First Zanesville Location Friday Afternoon

Gunnar Consol