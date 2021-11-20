Toledo faces Charlotte in Bahamas

Toledo (2-1) vs. Charlotte (3-0)

, Baha Mar Convention Center, Nassau, Bahamas; Monday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Toledo and Charlotte are set to face off in a postseason game at the Baha Mar Convention Center. Charlotte won against App State 67-66 on Thursday, while Toledo came up short in an 80-59 game to Oakland on Wednesday.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: The explosive Jahmir Young has put up 20.7 points, 7.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists to lead the charge for the 49ers. Aly Khalifa is also a key contributor, accounting for 9.3 points and 5.3 rebounds per game. The Rockets are led by Ryan Rollins, who is averaging 18.3 points and four rebounds.

KEY FACILITATOR: Young has either made or assisted on 47 percent of all Charlotte field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has 21 field goals and 13 assists in those games.

DID YOU KNOW: Charlotte has committed a turnover on just 15.9 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-best percentage among all CUSA teams. The 49ers have turned the ball over only 10.3 times per game this season.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com