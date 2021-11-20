Sports Betting Line

|NBA
|Sunday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at LA CLIPPERS
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Dallas
|LA Lakers
|7½
|(209)
|at
|DETROIT
|at CHICAGO
|5
|(210)
|New
|York
|at PHOENIX
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Denver
|at GOLDEN STATE
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Toronto
|NFL
|Sunday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at PHILADELPHIA
|1½
|2½
|(42½)
|New
|Orleans
|Miami
|3
|3½
|(44½)
|at
|NY
|JETS
|at CAROLINA
|2½
|3½
|(43)
|Washington
|at BUFFALO
|7
|7
|(49½)
|Indianapolis
|at CLEVELAND
|10
|12½
|(42½)
|Detroit
|San Francisco
|5½
|6½
|(45)
|at
|JACKSONVILLE
|at TENNESSEE
|10½
|10
|(44½)
|Houston
|Green Bay
|2½
|1
|(47½)
|at
|MINNESOTA
|Baltimore
|6
|5
|(44)
|at
|CHICAGO
|Cincinnati
|1
|1
|(50½)
|at
|LAS
|VEGAS
|Arizona
|2
|1½
|(47½)
|at
|SEATTLE
|at KANSAS CITY
|2
|2½
|(56½)
|Dallas
|at LA CHARGERS
|3½
|5½
|(47½)
|Pittsburgh
|Monday
|at TAMPA BAY
|11½
|11
|(49½)
|NY
|Giants
|NHL
|Sunday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at TAMPA BAY
|-153
|Minnesota
|+128
|at NY RANGERS
|-225
|Buffalo
|+182
|at BOSTON
|-166
|Calgary
|+142
|at NY ISLANDERS
|-118
|Toronto
|-102
|at VANCOUVER
|-136
|Chicago
|+114
|Washington
|-131
|at
|SEATTLE
|+109
|at LOS ANGELES
|-220
|Arizona
|+179
For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/
Please follow and like us: