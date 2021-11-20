Sports Betting Line

Sports
Associated Press15
NBA
Sunday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at LA CLIPPERS OFF (OFF) Dallas
LA Lakers (209) at DETROIT
at CHICAGO 5 (210) New York
at PHOENIX OFF (OFF) Denver
at GOLDEN STATE OFF (OFF) Toronto
NFL
Sunday
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
at PHILADELPHIA (42½) New Orleans
Miami 3 (44½) at NY JETS
at CAROLINA (43) Washington
at BUFFALO 7 7 (49½) Indianapolis
at CLEVELAND 10 12½ (42½) Detroit
San Francisco (45) at JACKSONVILLE
at TENNESSEE 10½ 10 (44½) Houston
Green Bay 1 (47½) at MINNESOTA
Baltimore 6 5 (44) at CHICAGO
Cincinnati 1 1 (50½) at LAS VEGAS
Arizona 2 (47½) at SEATTLE
at KANSAS CITY 2 (56½) Dallas
at LA CHARGERS (47½) Pittsburgh
Monday
at TAMPA BAY 11½ 11 (49½) NY Giants
NHL
Sunday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at TAMPA BAY -153 Minnesota +128
at NY RANGERS -225 Buffalo +182
at BOSTON -166 Calgary +142
at NY ISLANDERS -118 Toronto -102
at VANCOUVER -136 Chicago +114
Washington -131 at SEATTLE +109
at LOS ANGELES -220 Arizona +179

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Associated Press

