Saturday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

ALAH 61, Casey-Westfield 20

Algonquin (Jacobs) 54, Streamwood 17

Aurora (West Aurora) 50, Crete-Monee 46

Bensenville (Fenton) 68, Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.) 27

Carlyle 53, Litchfield 25

Carrollton 75, North Greene 14

Chatham Glenwood 51, Riverdale 20

Chicago (Noble Street/Butler) 70, Hyde Park 38

Coal City 44, Reed-Custer 37

De La Salle 49, Hope Academy 39

DePaul College Prep 59, Lisle 18

Deerfield 51, Schaumburg 50

Downers North 51, Maine West 15

Elmhurst Timothy Christian 50, Bremen 22

Galesburg 70, Freeport 28

Grant Park 49, Manteno 40

Havana 57, Illini Bluffs 45

Herrin 47, Carbondale 26

Hillsboro 41, Jacksonville 20

Hinckley-Big Rock 47, South Beloit 14

Holy Trinity 35, Francis Parker 24

Hononegah 60, St. Viator 34

Illini Bluffs 31, Pleasant Plains 25

Illini West (Carthage) 46, Rock Island Alleman 37

Illini West (Carthage) 55, Macomb 25

Indian Creek 40, Aurora Math-Science 27

Lake Forest 57, Elk Grove 32

Lake Forest Academy 37, Niles West 31

Lindblom 40, Chicago Vocational 35

Marengo 35, Belvidere North 30

Marissa/Coulterville 40, Metro-East Lutheran 37

McGivney Catholic High School 52, Greenville 19

Milwaukee Academy of Science, Wis. 56, Evanston Township 49

Minooka 57, Joliet Central 38

Mount Vernon 64, Massac County 36

Nashville 53, Anna-Jonesboro 23

Nazareth 43, Naperville Neuqua Valley 11

New Trier 57, Taft 23

Nokomis 72, Southwestern (Shelby), Ind. 22

Normal Community 55, Normal West 49

Northside Prep 44, Steinmetz 9

O’Fallon 57, Decatur MacArthur 46

Ottawa 45, West Chicago 26

Putnam County 39, Bureau Valley 21

Regina 49, Amundsen 47

River Forest Trinity 82, Walther Christian Academy 78

Rockford East 48, Willows 42

Rolling Meadows 45, Hampshire 30

Round Lake 37, Zion Benton 27

Sandburg 41, Hinsdale Central 37

Seeger, Ind. 43, Catlin (Salt Fork) 42

Sherrard 35, Geneseo 32

South Elgin 64, Crystal Lake South 40

St. Francis 53, St. Ignatius 50

St. Laurence 43, Kankakee 41

Stagg 58, Plainfield South 51

Stevenson 58, Fenwick 48

Taylorville 43, Jacksonville 20

Tinley Park 52, Steinmetz 20

Valmeyer 55, Madison 23

Waubonsie Valley 82, Oswego 28

Wheaton Warrenville South 45, Yorkville 40

Wilmington 30, Morris 29

Brown County Tournament=

Jacksonville Routt 58, Pleasant Hill (P.H.-Western Coop) 28

Jacksonville Routt 69, West Prairie 26

Mendon Unity 56, Pittsfield 22

Mendon Unity 67, Rushville-Industry 7

Pittsfield 30, Beardstown 17

West Hancock 49, Beardstown 33

West Hancock 63, Rushville-Industry 31

Buffalo Grove Tournament=

Barrington 66, Buffalo Grove 31

Hersey 57, Crystal Lake Central 25

Maine South 47, Grayslake Central 33

Mother McAuley 53, Libertyville 44

Forreston Tournament=

Rochelle 34, Forreston 21

Galesburg Tournament=

Metamora 44, Rock Island 27

Metamora 52, Chatham Glenwood 21

Glenbard East Tournament=

Glenbard North 35, Glenbard East 28

Glenbard West 71, Glenbard South 32

Limestone Tournament=

Peoria (H.S.) 61, Bartonville (Limestone) 26

Peoria (H.S.) 64, Pekin 29

Peoria Notre Dame 50, Dunlap 30

Maine East Tournament=

McHenry 58, Lakes Community 41

Mundelein Tournament=

Carmel 59, Glenbrook South 51

Grant 55, Mundelein 54

Grayslake North 49, Highland Park 22

Naperville Central Tournament=

Homewood-Flossmoor 62, Rockford Auburn 31

LaPorte LaLumiere, Ind. 62, Rockford Guilford 37

Lake Zurich 46, Naperville Central 27

Lisle (Benet Academy) 65, Bartlett 23

Oakwood Tournament=

Fithian Oakwood 45, Martinsville 19

Tri-County 72, Hoopeston Area High School 19

Tri-County 73, Westville 19

Tuscola 52, Martinsville 9

Urbana University 44, Hoopeston Area High School 32

Paris Tournament=

Semifinal=

Terre Haute North, Ind. 57, Danville 21

Prairie Central Tournament=

Eureka 54, East Peoria 33

Illinois Valley Central 42, Fairbury Prairie Central 41

Illinois Valley Central 47, East Peoria 22

Mahomet-Seymour 53, Pontiac 26

Mahomet-Seymour 69, Eureka 54

Salem Tournament=

Carterville 65, Salem 41

Centralia 50, Highland 39

Teutopolis 66, Highland 28

Wheaton Academy Tournament=

Schaumburg Christian 56, Harvard 35

