Saturday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Amherst Steele 46, Cle. Hts. Beaumont 27

Beloit W. Branch 61, Garrettsville Garfield 35

Cardington-Lincoln 58, Morral Ridgedale 26

Centerville 47, New Albany 46

Cin. Finneytown 57, Cin. Riverview East 26

Cin. Mt. Healthy 45, Bethel-Tate 21

Clyde 44, Fremont St. Joseph 39

Cols. Upper Arlington 39, Grove City 0

Cuyahoga Falls 52, Twinsburg 43

Cuyahoga Hts. 50, Fairview 25

Delta 60, Tontogany Otsego 30

Elyria 52, Lorain Clearview 21

Geneva 56, Orwell Grand Valley 35

Holland Springfield 45, Tol. Whitmer 43

Kenton 55, Lima Cent. Cath. 43

Kettering Alter 61, Day. Ponitz Tech. 22

Lakeside Danbury 48, Port Clinton 33

Lancaster 46, Chillicothe 37

Lima Shawnee 60, Ft. Jennings 14

McDermott Scioto NW 52, Portsmouth Clay 5

Mentor Lake Cath. 43, Painesville Harvey 38

Miamisburg 68, Germantown Valley View 40

N. Robinson Col. Crawford 43, New London 18

Napoleon 59, Defiance 29

Parma Hts. Holy Name 53, Rocky River Lutheran W. 46

Peninsula Woodridge 37, Kent Roosevelt 35

Portsmouth 61, Mowrystown Whiteoak 43

Portsmouth W. 59, Peebles 41

Rocky River Magnificat 47, Pataskala Watkins Memorial 42

Rootstown 58, Mogadore Field 38

Russia 57, Minster 30

Sullivan Black River 53, Plymouth 43

Tol. Cent. Cath. 48, Sandusky Perkins 38

Upper Sandusky 45, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 41

Urbana 46, Legacy Christian 37

Vanlue 42, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 36

Versailles 44, Bishop Fenwick 35

W. Union 76, New Boston Glenwood 50

Wheelersburg 55, Elyria Cath. 48

Willoughby S. 55, Cle. Cent. Cath. 28

Zanesville Rosecrans 51, Zanesville Maysville 26

Kewpee Tip-Off Classic=

Championship=

Lima Bath 37, Maria Stein Marion Local 36

Consolation=

Bryan 76, Lima Sr. 27

McDonalds Holiday Tournament=

Championship=

Bluffton 56, Harrod Allen E. 51

Consolation=

Cory-Rawson 43, Arlington 35

Tip Off Classic=

Barberton 51, Orrville 21

Loudonville 69, Ashland 44

Wooster Triway 56, Medina Buckeye 30

