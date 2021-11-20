Saturday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
ALAH 61, Casey-Westfield 20
Aurora (West Aurora) 50, Crete-Monee 46
Bensenville (Fenton) 68, Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.) 27
Carlyle 53, Litchfield 25
Carrollton 75, North Greene 14
Chatham Glenwood 51, Riverdale 20
Chicago (Noble Street/Butler) 70, Hyde Park 38
Coal City 44, Reed-Custer 37
De La Salle 49, Hope Academy 39
DePaul College Prep 59, Lisle 18
Deerfield 51, Schaumburg 50
Downers North 51, Maine West 15
Elmhurst Timothy Christian 50, Bremen 22
Galesburg 70, Freeport 28
Grant Park 49, Manteno 40
Havana 57, Illini Bluffs 45
Hillsboro 41, Jacksonville 20
Hinckley-Big Rock 47, South Beloit 14
Holy Trinity 35, Francis Parker 24
Hononegah 60, St. Viator 34
Illini Bluffs 31, Pleasant Plains 25
Illini West (Carthage) 46, Rock Island Alleman 37
Illini West (Carthage) 55, Macomb 25
Indian Creek 40, Aurora Math-Science 27
Lake Forest 57, Elk Grove 32
Lake Forest Academy 37, Niles West 31
Lindblom 40, Chicago Vocational 35
Marengo 35, Belvidere North 30
Marissa/Coulterville 40, Metro-East Lutheran 37
McGivney Catholic High School 52, Greenville 19
Milwaukee Academy of Science, Wis. 56, Evanston Township 49
Minooka 57, Joliet Central 38
Mount Vernon 64, Massac County 36
Nashville 53, Anna-Jonesboro 23
Nazareth 43, Naperville Neuqua Valley 11
New Trier 57, Taft 23
Nokomis 72, Southwestern (Shelby), Ind. 22
Normal Community 55, Normal West 49
Northside Prep 44, Steinmetz 9
O’Fallon 57, Decatur MacArthur 46
Ottawa 45, West Chicago 26
Putnam County 39, Bureau Valley 21
River Forest Trinity 82, Walther Christian Academy 78
Rockford East 48, Willows 42
Rolling Meadows 45, Hampshire 30
Round Lake 37, Zion Benton 27
Sandburg 41, Hinsdale Central 37
Seeger, Ind. 43, Catlin (Salt Fork) 42
South Elgin 64, Crystal Lake South 40
St. Francis 53, St. Ignatius 50
St. Laurence 43, Kankakee 41
Stagg 58, Plainfield South 51
Stevenson 58, Fenwick 48
Tinley Park 52, Steinmetz 20
Valmeyer 55, Madison 23
Waubonsie Valley 82, Oswego 28
Wheaton Warrenville South 45, Yorkville 40
Wilmington 30, Morris 29
Brown County Tournament=
Jacksonville Routt 58, Pleasant Hill (P.H.-Western Coop) 28
Jacksonville Routt 69, West Prairie 26
Mendon Unity 67, Rushville-Industry 7
Pittsfield 30, Beardstown 17
West Hancock 49, Beardstown 33
West Hancock 63, Rushville-Industry 31
Buffalo Grove Tournament=
Barrington 66, Buffalo Grove 31
Hersey 57, Crystal Lake Central 25
Maine South 47, Grayslake Central 33
Mother McAuley 53, Libertyville 44
Forreston Tournament=
Rochelle 34, Forreston 21
Galesburg Tournament=
Metamora 44, Rock Island 27
Metamora 52, Chatham Glenwood 21
Glenbard East Tournament=
Glenbard North 35, Glenbard East 28
Glenbard West 71, Glenbard South 32
Limestone Tournament=
Peoria (H.S.) 61, Bartonville (Limestone) 26
Peoria (H.S.) 64, Pekin 29
Peoria Notre Dame 50, Dunlap 30
Maine East Tournament=
McHenry 58, Lakes Community 41
Mundelein Tournament=
Carmel 59, Glenbrook South 51
Grant 55, Mundelein 54
Grayslake North 49, Highland Park 22
Naperville Central Tournament=
Homewood-Flossmoor 62, Rockford Auburn 31
LaPorte LaLumiere, Ind. 62, Rockford Guilford 37
Lake Zurich 46, Naperville Central 27
Lisle (Benet Academy) 65, Bartlett 23
Oakwood Tournament=
Fithian Oakwood 45, Martinsville 19
Tri-County 72, Hoopeston Area High School 19
Tuscola 52, Martinsville 9
Urbana University 44, Hoopeston Area High School 32
Paris Tournament=
Semifinal=
Terre Haute North, Ind. 57, Danville 21
Prairie Central Tournament=
Eureka 54, East Peoria 33
Illinois Valley Central 47, East Peoria 22
Mahomet-Seymour 53, Pontiac 26
Salem Tournament=
Carterville 65, Salem 41
Centralia 50, Highland 39
Teutopolis 66, Highland 28
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/