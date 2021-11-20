Saturday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=

PIAA=

Class 1A=

First Round=

Canton 32, Steelton-Highspire 27

Class 2A=

First Round=

Farrell 24, Westinghouse 7

Philadelphia West Catholic 24, York Catholic 7

Class 3A=

First Round=

Grove City 28, Slippery Rock 20

Wyomissing 55, Boiling Springs 14

Class 4A=

First Round=

Meadville 34, Juniata 27

Class 5A=

First Round=

Imhotep Charter 42, Father Judge 7

Class 6A=

First Round=

Harrisburg 14, West Lawn Wilson 10

St. Joseph’s Prep 41, Philadelphia Northeast 6

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/