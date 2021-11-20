Saturday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
PIAA=
Class 1A=
First Round=
Canton 32, Steelton-Highspire 27
Class 2A=
First Round=
Farrell 24, Westinghouse 7
Philadelphia West Catholic 24, York Catholic 7
Class 3A=
First Round=
Grove City 28, Slippery Rock 20
Wyomissing 55, Boiling Springs 14
Class 4A=
First Round=
Meadville 34, Juniata 27
Class 5A=
First Round=
Imhotep Charter 42, Father Judge 7
Class 6A=
First Round=
Harrisburg 14, West Lawn Wilson 10
St. Joseph’s Prep 41, Philadelphia Northeast 6
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
