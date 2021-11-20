S. Illinois, Northeastern meet in U.S. Virgin Islands

Northeastern (2-2) vs. Southern Illinois (2-1)

U.S. Virgin Islands Paradise Jam , Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center, St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands; Sunday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northeastern and Southern Illinois are set to face off in the U.S. Virgin Islands Paradise Jam. Southern Illinois earned a 67-63 win over Colorado in its most recent game, while Northeastern emerged with a 71-55 win against Duquesne in its last outing.

SUPER SENIORS: Northeastern has relied heavily on its seniors. Chris Doherty, Shaquille Walters, Nikola Djogo and Jason Strong have collectively accounted for 62 percent of all Huskies points this season.JUMPING FOR JONES: Lance Jones has connected on 33.3 percent of the 24 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 8 of 24 over his last three games. He’s also converted 90 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Northeastern has scored 60.5 points and allowed 62.8 points over its last five games. Southern Illinois has averaged 68.7 points while allowing 62.3 over its last five.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com