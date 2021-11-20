Omier carries Arkansas St. over SE Missouri 72-60

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) — Norchad Omier recorded 18 points and 12 rebounds to lift Arkansas State to a 72-60 win over Southeast Missouri on Friday night.

Caleb Fields had 16 points, seven assists and six rebounds for Arkansas State (3-1).

Eric Reed Jr. had 15 points for the Redhawks (1-2). Phillip Russell added 13 points. Nygal Russell had nine rebounds.

