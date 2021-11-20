Newton lifts East Carolina over Old Dominion 73-60

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Tristen Newton had 18 points and six assists and Brandon Johnson posted 16 points and nine rebounds as East Carolina beat Old Dominion 73-60 in the Myrtle Beach Invitational on Friday night.

Brandon Suggs had 10 points for East Carolina (4-1).

Kalu Ezikpe had 16 points and eight rebounds for the Monarchs (2-3). Charles Smith IV added 12 points. Mekhi Long had three blocks.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

