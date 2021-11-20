New Lexington, West Muskingum Both Victorious

It was tip off for the 2021 girls basketball season for both New Lexington and West Muskingum at the 2021 New Lexington Girls Basketball Kicking things off were the Panthers of New Lexington who defeated Fort Frye in a low scoring affair 30-28. Both team didn’t eclipse twenty points in the first two quarters, as Fort Frye lead at halftime.

The momentum in the second half belonged to the Panthers. New Lexington . The Panther offense was able to develop a rhythm mainly lead by junior power forward Kim Kellogg and senior guard Kenadee Dillon. The largest lead of the fourth quarter was 30-22 New Lexington, a timeout and three points scored by Fort Frye cut the deficit to 30-25, a late basket as time expired finalized the 30-28 final score. New Lexington begins the season 1-0, and will travel to Columbus Tuesday, November, 23rd to face Olentangy Liberty at 7:00pm.

Directly following New Lexington’s victory against Fort Frye, West Muskingum, who fell Friday night to Worthington Christian 47-18 will began their season against Carlisle. West Muskingum defeated Carlisle in a much higher scoring game 45-37. West Muskingum lead 26-13 at halftime. Next up, West Muskingum travels to Zanesville Wednesday, November, 24th at 7:00pm.