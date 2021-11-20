Milliken Found Guilty

The Muskingum County Prosecutors Office said after years of silence to victims of sexual assault received justice as a jury found Eric Milliken guilty on three counts of rape and three counts of gross sexual imposition.

Muskingum County Prosecutor Ron Welch said that the verdict was made possible by the courage and strength of two children that shared what happened to them at the hands of Milliken years ago. The parent of each child promptly contacted Muskingum County Adult and Child Protective Services and the Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office.

The jury took just 50 minutes to render a guilty verdict on all counts after hearing testimony from the children. Milliken now faces life in prison.

Welch said in a press release that may victims of sexual assaults go years without ever reporting it and some never report it.