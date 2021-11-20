Michigan, Arizona meet in Roman Main Event

Arizona (4-0) vs. Michigan (3-1)

Roman Main Event , T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas; Sunday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona and Michigan are set to face off in the Roman Main Event. Michigan earned a 74-61 win over UNLV in its most recent game, while Arizona got an 82-78 win in overtime against Wichita State in its last outing.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: The powerful Hunter Dickinson has averaged 17.3 points and eight rebounds to lead the way for the Wolverines. Complementing Dickinson is Eli Brooks, who is maintaining an average of 16.3 points per game. The Wildcats have been led by Christian Koloko, who is averaging 13.8 points, 7.8 rebounds and four blocks.CLUTCH CHRISTIAN: In four appearances this season, Arizona’s Koloko has shot 69 percent.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Wildcats have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Wolverines. Michigan has 43 assists on 77 field goals (55.8 percent) across its previous three outings while Arizona has assists on 62 of 92 field goals (67.4 percent) during its past three games.

STIFLING DEFENSE: Arizona has held opposing teams to 29.4 percent shooting from the field this year, the second-lowest percentage among all Division I teams.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

