It wasn’t easy but the Newark Catholic Green Wave will take it. The Green Wave playoff march continues after they scored twenty one unanswered points to win their second straight Division IV regional title with a 35-20 victory over Shadyside on Saturday night.

Newark Catholic advances on to face Warren JFK in a state semifinal rematch. Warren JFK defeated Dalton 20-13 in overtime. The game will be played at a time, date, and location to be determined.