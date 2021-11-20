Evansville, Rice meet in Gulf Coast Showcase

Rice (3-1) vs. Evansville (2-2)

Gulf Coast Showcase , Hertz Arena, Estero, Florida; Monday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rice and Evansville are set to square off in the Gulf Coast Showcase. Evansville earned a 69-58 win over DePauw on Tuesday, while Rice won 83-78 against New Orleans on Friday.

SENIOR STUDS: Evansville has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Shamar Givance, Evan Kuhlman, Jawaun Newton and Noah Frederking have combined to account for 73 percent of all Purple Aces points this season.EXCELLENT EVEE: Travis Evee has connected on 46.9 percent of the 32 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 9 for 22 over his last three games. He’s also converted 88.9 percent of his free throws this season.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Owls have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Purple Aces. Evansville has an assist on 31 of 60 field goals (51.7 percent) across its past three games while Rice has assists on 48 of 70 field goals (68.6 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Rice as a team has made 9.5 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-most among CUSA teams.

