Buttermore Heads to Final 4

A former head coach of the Tri-Valley Scotties is heading to the final 4 in the Ohio High School Football playoffs.

Justin Buttermore now coaches at Upper Arlington. The Golden Bears won in triple overtime 21-14 over Pickerington Central, Friday night.

Upper Arlington was able to turn away the second seeded Tigers on each of its three overtime drives including a 1-yard tackle to end the second overtime.

Buttermore and his 14-0 Upper Arlington squad now will face number one seed Lakewood St. Edward’s who are 12-1 after their win over two seed Medina. The game will take place Friday at a site to be determined.

Buttermore left Tri-Valley in 2018 to take a head coaching job at Granville. He stayed at Granville until 2020 when he left to join Upper Arlington.