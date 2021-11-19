Xavier faces Norfolk State

Norfolk State (4-0) vs. Xavier (3-0)

Cintas Center, Cincinnati; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Norfolk State and Xavier both look to put winning streaks together . Both teams earned home victories in their last game. Xavier earned a 71-65 win over Ohio State on Thursday, while Norfolk State won 91-74 over William & Mary on Tuesday.

SUPER SENIORS: Norfolk State’s Joe Bryant Jr., Kris Bankston and Cahiem Brown have collectively scored 47 percent of all Spartans points this season.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Paul Scruggs has been directly responsible for 44 percent of all Xavier field goals over the last three games. Scruggs has 19 field goals and 13 assists in those games.

STREAK SCORING: Xavier has scored 69 points per game and allowed 61.3 over a three-game home winning streak.

DID YOU KNOW: Norfolk State has attempted the second-most free throws among all MEAC teams. The Spartans have averaged 21.3 free throws per game.

