Thursday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Aurora (East) 76, Willowbrook 31
Beecher City/Cowden Herrick (BK ONLY) 43, Moweaqua Central A&M 24
Belvidere 37, Richmond-Burton 32
Bolingbrook 59, Simeon 44
Brimfield 99, West Prairie 28
CICS-Northtown 22, Schurz 18
Carmi White County 39, Mt. Carmel 33
Catlin (Salt Fork) 56, Donovan 38
Century 82, Tamms (Egyptian) 14
Chicago (Noble Charter/C. Bulls) 35, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Comer) 28
Chicago (Noble Street/Butler) 82, Chicago (Noble/DRW Trading) 15
Chicago Academy 19, Chicago (Intrinsic Charter) 16
Chicago Our Lady of Tepeyac 43, Horizon Science Academy Mckinley Park 8
Chicago Resurrection 52, Amundsen 25
Coal City 40, Gardner-South Wilmington 15
Collinsville 51, Granite City 29
Cumberland 59, Edwards County 42
Deerfield (Zell Jewish) 29, Cristo Rey St. Martin Deporres (Waukegan) 5
Downers North 46, Yorkville 27
Effingham St. Anthony 62, Sandoval 27
Evanston Township 65, Lincoln Park 23
Fairfield 34, Flora 17
Fenwick 54, Regina 22
Fremd 39, Prospect 33
Gillespie 53, Raymond Lincolnwood 16
Gilman Iroquois West 38, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 32
Glenbrook North 56, Round Lake 26
Goreville 62, Eldorado 55
Heritage Christian, Ind. 54, Illinois Lutheran 27
Indian Creek 46, Rockford East 32
Johnsburg 61, Woodstock Marian 57
Joliet West 59, Lincoln Way Central 54
Kankakee 48, Thornton Fractional North 8
Lake Park 61, Hampshire 53
LeRoy 49, Blue Ridge 18
Lincoln Way West 46, Joliet Central 32
Lisle 56, Holy Trinity 19
Macon Meridian 56, Ramsey 25
Mascoutah 68, Cahokia 19
Mooseheart 23, South Beloit 17
Morgan Park Academy 46, Josephinum 20
Mounds Meridian 55, Joppa 29
Mount Vernon 72, Harrisburg 43
Mt. Pulaski 58, Sangamon Valley/Tri-City Co-op 31
N. Vermillion, Ind. 56, Westville 18
Naperville Neuqua Valley 57, Orr 35
Nazareth 66, St. Edward 9
North Shore Country Day 28, Chicago (Clark) 26
North-Mac 56, Illini Central 41
Northside Prep 28, Elmwood Park 15
Oregon 50, Milledgeville 21
Ottawa 61, Willows 13
Paris 73, Charleston 9
Peoria Notre Dame 46, Richwoods 40
Petersburg PORTA 50, Clinton 41
Pope County 41, Johnston City 30
Providence 67, Peotone 36
Proviso West 60, Hoffman Estates 53, OT
Putnam County 40, Henry 33, OT
Red Hill 48, Martinsville 19
Rockford Christian 52, Lena-Winslow 49
Rushville-Industry 34, Liberty 27
Skokie (Ida Crown) 54, Evanston (Beacon Academy) 23
St. Charles North 53, York 44
St. Joseph-Ogden 54, Champaign Centennial 26
Staunton 55, Mount Olive 8
Streator 43, Midland 37
Sullivan 53, Maroa-Forsyth 46
Sycamore 77, Rockford Jefferson 37
Tolono Unity 37, Monticello 28
Tri-County 67, Urbana 29
Vienna 61, Gallatin County 39
Warrensburg-Latham 36, Heyworth 28
Wilmington 42, Grant Park 41
Buffalo Grove Tournament=
Barrington 48, Maine South 43
Hersey 57, Libertyville 46
Mother McAuley 58, Crystal Lake Central 41
Flanagan Cornell Tournament=
Fieldcrest 68, Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland (FCW) 30
Ottawa Marquette 59, Dwight 22
Forreston Tournament=
Rochelle 56, Lanark Eastland 53
Winnebago 54, Stockton 16
Lexington Tournament=
Colfax Ridgeview 48, Roanoke-Benson 30
Maine East Tournament=
Maine East 60, McHenry 26
Paris Tournament=
Pool B=
Terre Haute North, Ind. 69, Champaign Central 59
Prairie Central Tournament=
Eureka 57, Illinois Valley Central 41
Mahomet-Seymour 47, Fairbury Prairie Central 24
Pontiac 45, East Peoria 13
Ridgewood Tournament=
Steinmetz 45, Woodlands Academy 42
Salem Tournament=
Highland 44, Carterville 43
Teutopolis 71, Salem 31
Wheaton Academy Tournament=
Schaumburg Christian 41, Harvest Christian Academy 37
Wheaton Academy 61, Harvard 20
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/