Thursday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Aurora (East) 76, Willowbrook 31

Beecher City/Cowden Herrick (BK ONLY) 43, Moweaqua Central A&M 24

Belvidere 37, Richmond-Burton 32

Bolingbrook 59, Simeon 44

Brimfield 99, West Prairie 28

CICS-Northtown 22, Schurz 18

Carmi White County 39, Mt. Carmel 33

Catlin (Salt Fork) 56, Donovan 38

Century 82, Tamms (Egyptian) 14

Chicago (Noble Charter/C. Bulls) 35, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Comer) 28

Chicago (Noble Street/Butler) 82, Chicago (Noble/DRW Trading) 15

Chicago Academy 19, Chicago (Intrinsic Charter) 16

Chicago Our Lady of Tepeyac 43, Horizon Science Academy Mckinley Park 8

Chicago Resurrection 52, Amundsen 25

Coal City 40, Gardner-South Wilmington 15

Collinsville 51, Granite City 29

Cumberland 59, Edwards County 42

Deerfield (Zell Jewish) 29, Cristo Rey St. Martin Deporres (Waukegan) 5

Downers North 46, Yorkville 27

Effingham St. Anthony 62, Sandoval 27

Evanston Township 65, Lincoln Park 23

Fairfield 34, Flora 17

Fenwick 54, Regina 22

Fremd 39, Prospect 33

Gillespie 53, Raymond Lincolnwood 16

Gilman Iroquois West 38, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 32

Glenbrook North 56, Round Lake 26

Goreville 62, Eldorado 55

Heritage Christian, Ind. 54, Illinois Lutheran 27

Indian Creek 46, Rockford East 32

Johnsburg 61, Woodstock Marian 57

Joliet West 59, Lincoln Way Central 54

Kankakee 48, Thornton Fractional North 8

Lake Park 61, Hampshire 53

LeRoy 49, Blue Ridge 18

Lincoln Way West 46, Joliet Central 32

Lisle 56, Holy Trinity 19

Macon Meridian 56, Ramsey 25

Mascoutah 68, Cahokia 19

Mooseheart 23, South Beloit 17

Morgan Park Academy 46, Josephinum 20

Mounds Meridian 55, Joppa 29

Mount Vernon 72, Harrisburg 43

Mt. Pulaski 58, Sangamon Valley/Tri-City Co-op 31

N. Vermillion, Ind. 56, Westville 18

Naperville Neuqua Valley 57, Orr 35

Nazareth 66, St. Edward 9

North Shore Country Day 28, Chicago (Clark) 26

North-Mac 56, Illini Central 41

Northside Prep 28, Elmwood Park 15

Oregon 50, Milledgeville 21

Ottawa 61, Willows 13

Paris 73, Charleston 9

Peoria Notre Dame 46, Richwoods 40

Petersburg PORTA 50, Clinton 41

Pope County 41, Johnston City 30

Providence 67, Peotone 36

Proviso West 60, Hoffman Estates 53, OT

Putnam County 40, Henry 33, OT

Red Hill 48, Martinsville 19

Rockford Christian 52, Lena-Winslow 49

Rushville-Industry 34, Liberty 27

Skokie (Ida Crown) 54, Evanston (Beacon Academy) 23

St. Charles North 53, York 44

St. Joseph-Ogden 54, Champaign Centennial 26

Staunton 55, Mount Olive 8

Streator 43, Midland 37

Sullivan 53, Maroa-Forsyth 46

Sycamore 77, Rockford Jefferson 37

Tolono Unity 37, Monticello 28

Tri-County 67, Urbana 29

Vienna 61, Gallatin County 39

Warrensburg-Latham 36, Heyworth 28

Wilmington 42, Grant Park 41

Buffalo Grove Tournament=

Barrington 48, Maine South 43

Hersey 57, Libertyville 46

Mother McAuley 58, Crystal Lake Central 41

Flanagan Cornell Tournament=

Fieldcrest 68, Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland (FCW) 30

Ottawa Marquette 59, Dwight 22

Forreston Tournament=

Rochelle 56, Lanark Eastland 53

Winnebago 54, Stockton 16

Lexington Tournament=

Colfax Ridgeview 48, Roanoke-Benson 30

Maine East Tournament=

Maine East 60, McHenry 26

Paris Tournament=

Pool B=

Terre Haute North, Ind. 69, Champaign Central 59

Prairie Central Tournament=

Eureka 57, Illinois Valley Central 41

Mahomet-Seymour 47, Fairbury Prairie Central 24

Pontiac 45, East Peoria 13

Ridgewood Tournament=

Steinmetz 45, Woodlands Academy 42

Salem Tournament=

Highland 44, Carterville 43

Teutopolis 71, Salem 31

Wheaton Academy Tournament=

Schaumburg Christian 41, Harvest Christian Academy 37

Wheaton Academy 61, Harvard 20

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/