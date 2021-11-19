Santa’s House Returns to Downtown Zanesville

Santa is busy preparing for his Thanksgiving feast next week and hopefully he’ll be well rested as he’ll be making several appearances in Zanesville.

Long ago it was a tradition in the Y-city to visit Santa at his home in front of the Muskingum County Courthouse. Now, he has a new house at a new location and can’t wait to find out everyone’s Christmas wishes. Friday, the ribbon was cut in front of his house at Secrest.



“Secrest is the perfect location for us because of all the wonderful holiday activities that will be going on at Secrest this year. So we returned Santa house to downtown Zanesville and we are thrilled,” said Kelly Ashby vice president of the Zanesville-Muskingum County Chamber of Commerce.

Santa’s house needed some holiday helpers to get it ready for visitors including the Storybook Christmas Committee, Mid-East, the Muskingum County Community Foundation, Zemba Brothers, Secrest and the City of Zanesville.



“Once it was out there the phone started ringing and folks started to come again we have such a wonderful community We are all very blessed November is definitely the time of Thanksgiving and we are so thankful for the giving that goes on,” said Ashby.

Santa will be at his home every Thursday, Friday and Saturday in the month of December from 5-8pm. He’ll also make a special appearance following the Christmas Parade on December 1 until 8:30pm.