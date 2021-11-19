Rogers scores 23 to lead UMBC past W. Carolina 91-75

Sports
Associated Press26

FARMVILLE, Va. (AP) — Darnell Rogers matched his career high with 23 points and UMBC beat Western Carolina 91-75 on Friday night.

Keondre Kennedy had 15 points, seven rebounds and six assists for UMBC (2-1) and Yaw Obeng-Mensah scored 13 with seven rebounds.

Marvin Price had 15 points for the Catamounts (1-3). Nick Robinson scored 12 with seven rebound and Travion McCray scored 11.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Associated Press

Related Posts

Duren leads No. 11 Memphis past Western Kentucky 74-62

Associated Press

Friday’s Scores

Associated Press

Harden rallies Nets to 115-113 win over Magic as Durant sits

Associated Press