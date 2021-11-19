Rockies, catcher Elias Díaz agree to $14.5M, 3-year contract

DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Rockies agreed to a $14.5 million, three-year contract with catcher Elias Díaz.

His deal was announced Thursday and covers one season of arbitration eligibility and two years of free agency. Díaz gets $3 million next season, $5.5 million in 2023 and $6 million in 2024.

Díaz, who turned 31 on Wednesday, hit .246 last season with a career-best 18 homers, tied for third-most among National League catchers. He also threw out 42.1% of base stealers, a mark only behind that of Kansas City’s Salvador Pérez.

The right-handed hitting Díaz was signed by Colorado as a minor league free agent in January 2020 and was brought up seven months later. He hit .235 over 26 games for Colorado during the pandemic-shortened season of ’20.

The Pittsburgh Pirates signed Díaz in May 2009. He batted .250 in 250 games for the Pirates from 2015-19. He also had 13 homers.

