Rittenhouse “Not Guilty” on All Counts

After pleading self-defense in the deadly Kenosha, Wisconsin shootings Kyle Rittenhouse has been acquitted on all charges.

His case has become a flashpoint in the nation’s debate over guns, vigilantism and racial injustice.

The jury came back with its verdice after close to 3 1/2 days of deliberation.

The 18-year-old Rittenhouse could have gotten life in prison if found guilty of the most serious charge against him. He was charged with homicide, attempted homicide and recklessly endangering safety for killing two men and wounding a third with an AR style semi-automatic rifle.

The shootings took place during protests over police violence in the Summer of 2020.