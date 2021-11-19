Portland faces Philadelphia, aims for 8th straight home win

Philadelphia 76ers (9-7, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (8-8, eighth in the Western Conference)

Portland, Oregon; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Portland hosts Philadelphia trying to extend its seven-game home winning streak.

The Trail Blazers are 7-1 in home games. Portland averages 13.3 turnovers per game and is 3-1 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The 76ers are 5-3 on the road. Philadelphia is fifth in the Eastern Conference scoring 107.9 points per game and is shooting 46.7%.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The 76ers won the last matchup on Nov. 1, with Seth Curry scoring 23 points in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jusuf Nurkic is averaging 11.1 points and 11.2 rebounds for the Trail Blazers. Damian Lillard is averaging 21.8 points over the last 10 games for Portland.

Tyrese Maxey is scoring 17.8 points per game with 3.8 rebounds and 4.4 assists for the 76ers. Curry is averaging 16.0 points and 3.7 rebounds while shooting 46.9% over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trail Blazers: 5-5, averaging 106.9 points, 43.8 rebounds, 24.1 assists, 8.3 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.8 points per game.

76ers: 5-5, averaging 105.4 points, 42.4 rebounds, 22.9 assists, 7.7 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.7 points.

INJURIES: Trail Blazers: None listed.

76ers: Danny Green: out (hamstring), Ben Simmons: out (back), Joel Embiid: out (health and safety protocols), Matisse Thybulle: out (health and safety protocols), Grant Riller: out (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.