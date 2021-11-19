Peoples State Bank Opened First Zanesville Location Friday Afternoon

SOUTH ZANESVILLE, Ohio- The ribbon cutting ceremony for a brand new local bank branch took place today at Peoples State Bank’s newest location at 2921 Maysville Pike in Zanesville.

Their hopes are that opening a location in Zanesville, the expansion will open up the doors of opportunity for the bank and its currently existing customers.

“We’re looking for the opportunities here in Muskingum County to build new business relationships, and to continue to also serve our existing customer base with excellent service,” Tony Davis, president and CEO of Peoples State Bank stated.

With locations in Thornville, New Lexington, Junction City, and Roseville; by setting up shop in Zanesville, they will provide our community with a wide variety of loan options with a specialization in commercial loans.

“We saw Muskingum County and Zanesville in particular as an area to expand and just to offer, have another choice in offering of loans and providing the customers another choice,” Davis said.

The grand opening took place this afternoon at 1PM and the bank is doing bourbon set, hat, and cigar giveaways to new customers in a raffle drawing.