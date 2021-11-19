Ohio State Superfan, Buck-I-Guy, Charged Up Fans at Primrose Retirement Community Ahead of Saturday’s Game

Gunnar Consol77

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- Tomorrow, Ohio State plays against Michigan State, and excitement is in the air across the Buckeye State, especially here in Zanesville.

An Ohio State superfan is making his self-described “seventeen thousandth” trip to Primrose Retirement Community right here in Zanesville in the heart of Ohio State country. 

The superfan goes by the alias Buck-I-Guy, and he explains why he’s excited for tomorrow’s game.

It is the last home game, we’re playing Michigan State. I’m telling you, after we beat them, we’re going to the school up north, and we’re going to take care of that. I’ll tell you, it’s real good to be down here in Zanesville,” Buck-I-Guy, a Ohio State Superfan stated.

The stakes are high between Ohio State and Michigan State and Buck-I-Guy hopes the Bucks will give Michigan State’s coach a run for his money. 

“Considering the contract that the new coach Tucker is going to get, we better go ahead and show up and welcome him to the Big 10,” Buck-I-Guy said.

Straddled across his shoulder was the championship belt that he is excited to raise in Indianapolis as he expects Ohio State will take care of business in these next few games.

Gunnar Consol
Gunnar is a recent graduate of Plymouth State University in Plymouth, New Hampshire having majored in meteorology with minors in mathematics and communications. He was on the varsity track & field team all four of his years at Plymouth competing in the long jump, triple jump, and 100m and 200m races. Growing up in Central Florida, having endured many relentless hurricane seasons and experiencing pop-up thunderstorms everyday during the summer inspired his initial interest in the weather. A lack of cold weather subsequently drove him to attend college in New Hampshire. This was to experience a whole other side of the weather: winter. He is excited to have just moved to Ohio and explore what all the state has to offer. He also hopes that Ohio is a happy middle ground between how hot Florida is and how cold New Hampshire is. In his free time, Gunnar enjoys staying active, going on photography photoshoots, and gardening.

