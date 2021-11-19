N. Illinois, BU meet in Jacksonville

Boston University (2-2) vs. Northern Illinois (1-2)

, UNF Arena, Jacksonville, Florida; Sunday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boston University and Northern Illinois are set to square off in a postseason game in Jacksonville. Boston University got past Hartford by five in its last outing, while Northern Illinois fell to Missouri in its most recent game, 54-37.

SUPER SENIORS: Boston University has relied heavily on its seniors. Walter Whyte, Javante McCoy, Sukhmail Mathon and Jonas Harper have combined to account for 68 percent all Terriers scoring this season.WONDERFUL WALTER: Whyte has connected on 35.3 percent of the 17 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 5 for 11 over the last three games. He’s also made 70.6 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Northern Illinois has attempted the second-most free throws among all MAC teams. The Huskies have averaged 20.7 foul shots per game this season.

