McDavid scores in regulation and shootout, Oilers beat Jets

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Connor McDavid scored in regulation and the shootout, Kyle Turris also scored in the shootout and the Edmonton Oilers beat the Winnipeg Jets 2-1 on Thursday night.

Rookie goaltender Stuart Skinner made 45 saves and was perfect on two shootout attempts for the Oilers, who improved to 7-1-1 at home.

Nikolaj Ehlers scored for the Jets, whose three-game winning streak ended. His goal broke a scoreless tie with 6:03 left in the game on Winnipeg’s 33rd shot. Ehlers beat Skinner high to the glove side from the top of the circle.

Just 28 seconds later, McDavid danced through three Winnipeg defenders before beating Connor Hellebuyck for his 11th of the year, extending his points streak to 16 games.

McDavid then took a double-minor for high-sticking Mark Scheifele with 43.6 seconds left, but Edmonton was able to hang on and force overtime. The Oilers killed the penalty to send the game to a shootout.

Hellebuyck stopped 31 shots.

The Jets put 17 shots on Skinner in the first period, while Hellebuyck made 10 saves. Skinner made the best save of the opening period with 10 seconds remaining, stopping a point-blank short-handed rebound by Andrew Copp.

Shots favored the Jets 27-20 through two periods.

NOTES: It was the second of a home-and-home between the two teams. The Jets won 5-2 on Tuesday. … Out with injuries for the Oilers were forwards Derek Ryan (possible concussion) and Devin Shore (undisclosed) and goalie Mike Smith (lower body). Missing from the Jets lineup were forwards Paul Stastny (lower body) and Bryan Little (ear). … The Oilers came into the game with the league’s top power play unit (42.6%) while Winnipeg had the second-worst penalty kill at 64.3%.

UP NEXT

Jets: At Vancouver on Friday.

Oilers: Host Chicago on Saturday.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports