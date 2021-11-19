Jokic and Denver face DeRozan and the Bulls

Chicago Bulls (10-5, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (9-6, fifth in the Western Conference)

Denver; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nuggets -4.5

BOTTOM LINE: Nikola Jokic and DeMar DeRozan meet when Denver takes on Chicago. Jokic ranks sixth in the NBA averaging 26.4 points per game and DeRozan ranks fifth in the league averaging 26.6 points per game.

The Nuggets are 7-2 on their home court. Denver ranks seventh in the Western Conference with 46.8 points per game in the paint led by Jokic averaging 14.6.

The Bulls are 5-3 in road games. Chicago ranks seventh in the Eastern Conference with 23.1 assists per game led by Lonzo Ball averaging 4.5.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jokic is scoring 26.4 points per game with 13.6 rebounds and 6.4 assists for the Nuggets. Will Barton is averaging 16.8 points and 5.1 rebounds while shooting 44.0% over the past 10 games for Denver.

DeRozan is shooting 50.0% and averaging 26.6 points for the Bulls. Zach LaVine is averaging 26.6 points over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nuggets: 6-4, averaging 102.4 points, 45.5 rebounds, 23.8 assists, 7.3 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 99.8 points per game.

Bulls: 6-4, averaging 109.4 points, 44.5 rebounds, 22.3 assists, 8.4 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.6 points.

INJURIES: Nuggets: Zeke Nnaji: out (ankle), Michael Porter Jr.: out (back), Jamal Murray: out (knee).

Bulls: Patrick Williams: out (left wrist), Alex Caruso: day to day (wrist), Nikola Vucevic: out (health and safety protocols), Javonte Green: day to day (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.