Granville Escapes Western Brown to Advance to State Final Four

Court Zeppernick34

The Granville Blue Aces magical season continues as Granville defeated Western Brown Friday night 57-49 in the division III regional championship. Granville running back Devon Haley lead the charge with five rushing touchdowns. Western Brown attempted an onside kick after their final score, but were unsuccessful.

Granville advances to the state final four next week where they will face unbeaten Hamilton Badin. Hamilton Badin won their matchup against Bellbrook 21-9. Kickoff between Granville and Hamilton Badin is Friday, November, 26th at a time and place to be determined.

Court Zeppernick
Court graduated Ohio State University in May 2020. He has interned at NBC4, ABC6, and the Big Ten Network. He enjoys all things sports and follows all the northern Ohio sports teams including the Browns, Indians, and Cavs.

