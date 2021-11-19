GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Aledo (Mercer County) 43, Cambridge-Ridgewood Coop 40

Alton 62, Breese Mater Dei 49

Bethalto Civic Memorial 51, Jacksonville 13

Carrollton 33, Springfield Lutheran 24

Chicago (Noble Charter/C. Bulls) 41, Chicago (Intrinsic Charter) 5

Chicago (Noble Street/Butler) 66, Lindblom 12

Chicago (TEAM Englewood) 37, St. Francis de Sales 13

Christopher 38, DuQuoin 31

Dixon 41, Pecatonica 14

Elverado 39, Wayne City 31

Fairfield 54, North Clay 25

Genoa (Genoa-Kingston) 50, Ashton-Franklin Center 21

Henry 52, Bureau Valley 25

Herscher 63, Hall 40

Hillsboro 61, Mt. Zion 34

Huntley 65, Rockford Boylan 37

Hyde Park 79, Chicago Vocational 36

Illini West (Carthage) 47, Illini Bluffs 27

Indian Creek 45, West Chicago 30

Jerseyville Jersey 53, Springfield Southeast 49

Kaneland 42, Larkin 31

Lebanon 42, First Baptist Academy 33

Lincoln Way Central 54, Minooka 33

Massac County 35, Marion 24

Moline 71, Joliet Central 29

Morrison 33, Galena 30

Normal Community 58, Normal University 21

Normal West 59, Bloomington 48

North-Mac 49, North Greene 29

Ottawa 60, Rockford East 13

Peotone 53, Beecher 34

Prairie Ridge 45, Belvidere North 36

Putnam County 53, Midland 32

Riverdale 51, Freeport 49

Rock Falls 39, Sterling 27

Rock Island Alleman 50, Macomb 46

South Beloit 41, Westminster Christian 8

South County 57, Auburn 38

South Elgin 50, Hononegah 46

South Fork 60, Concord (Triopia) 42

St. Charles East 52, St. Charles North 41

St. Laurence 67, Thornton Fractional North 23

St. Viator 57, Algonquin (Jacobs) 36

Stevenson 64, New Trier 46

Sycamore 53, DeKalb 16

Taft 50, Fenwick 19

Tolono Unity 53, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 8

Wauconda 33, Belvidere 14

Westmont 44, Chicago (Christ the King) 27

Wheaton North 67, Argo 36

Willowbrook 64, Montini 55

Willows 40, Aurora Math-Science 33

Woodlawn 47, Murphysboro/Elverado 41

Woodstock North 51, Burlington Central 26

Woodstock North 51, Marengo 26

Lexington Tournament=

Roanoke-Benson 46, LeRoy 44

Mundelein Tournament=

Carmel 64, Mundelein 17

Glenbrook South 57, Highland Park 23

Naperville Central Tournament=

Homewood-Flossmoor 67, Bartlett 10

Lake Zurich 42, LaPorte LaLumiere, Ind. 36

Lisle (Benet Academy) 68, Rockford Auburn 33

Rockford Guilford 61, Naperville Central 59

Salem Tournament=

Centralia 46, Salem 38

Somonauk Tournament=

Aurora Central Catholic 45, Newark 44

LaSalle-Peru 52, Somonauk 23

Sandwich 47, Plano 32

Sparta Tournament=

Freeburg 58, Chester 31

Trico 47, Steeleville 24, OT

Wheaton Academy Tournament=

Wheaton Academy 53, Schaumburg Christian 27

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Paxton-Buckley-Loda vs. Villa Grove/Heritage, ccd.

