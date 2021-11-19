GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Aledo (Mercer County) 43, Cambridge-Ridgewood Coop 40
Alton 62, Breese Mater Dei 49
Bethalto Civic Memorial 51, Jacksonville 13
Carrollton 33, Springfield Lutheran 24
Chicago (Noble Charter/C. Bulls) 41, Chicago (Intrinsic Charter) 5
Chicago (TEAM Englewood) 37, St. Francis de Sales 13
Christopher 38, DuQuoin 31
Dixon 41, Pecatonica 14
Elverado 39, Wayne City 31
Fairfield 54, North Clay 25
Genoa (Genoa-Kingston) 50, Ashton-Franklin Center 21
Henry 52, Bureau Valley 25
Herscher 63, Hall 40
Hillsboro 61, Mt. Zion 34
Huntley 65, Rockford Boylan 37
Hyde Park 79, Chicago Vocational 36
Illini West (Carthage) 47, Illini Bluffs 27
Indian Creek 45, West Chicago 30
Jerseyville Jersey 53, Springfield Southeast 49
Kaneland 42, Larkin 31
Lebanon 42, First Baptist Academy 33
Lincoln Way Central 54, Minooka 33
Massac County 35, Marion 24
Moline 71, Joliet Central 29
Morrison 33, Galena 30
Normal Community 58, Normal University 21
Normal West 59, Bloomington 48
North-Mac 49, North Greene 29
Ottawa 60, Rockford East 13
Prairie Ridge 45, Belvidere North 36
Putnam County 53, Midland 32
Rock Falls 39, Sterling 27
South Beloit 41, Westminster Christian 8
South County 57, Auburn 38
South Elgin 50, Hononegah 46
South Fork 60, Concord (Triopia) 42
St. Charles East 52, St. Charles North 41
St. Laurence 67, Thornton Fractional North 23
St. Viator 57, Algonquin (Jacobs) 36
Stevenson 64, New Trier 46
Sycamore 53, DeKalb 16
Tolono Unity 53, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 8
Westmont 44, Chicago (Christ the King) 27
Wheaton North 67, Argo 36
Woodlawn 47, Murphysboro/Elverado 41
Woodstock North 51, Burlington Central 26
Woodstock North 51, Marengo 26
Lexington Tournament=
Roanoke-Benson 46, LeRoy 44
Mundelein Tournament=
Glenbrook South 57, Highland Park 23
Naperville Central Tournament=
Homewood-Flossmoor 67, Bartlett 10
Lake Zurich 42, LaPorte LaLumiere, Ind. 36
Somonauk Tournament=
Aurora Central Catholic 45, Newark 44
LaSalle-Peru 52, Somonauk 23
Sandwich 47, Plano 32
Sparta Tournament=
Freeburg 58, Chester 31
Trico 47, Steeleville 24, OT
Wheaton Academy Tournament=
Wheaton Academy 53, Schaumburg Christian 27
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Paxton-Buckley-Loda vs. Villa Grove/Heritage, ccd.
