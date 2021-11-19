PREP FOOTBALL=
Jersey Shore 20, Allentown Central Catholic 7
Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 14, Rochester 13
Southern Columbia 41, Mount Carmel 14
PIAA=
Class 1A=
First Round=
Bishop Guilfoyle 28, Homer-Center 0
Juniata Valley 21, Portage Area 7
Northern Bedford 35, Reynolds 22
Old Forge 26, Williams Valley 7
Redbank Valley 28, Union/AC Valley(FB) 21
Class 2A=
First Round=
Northern Lehigh 35, Lackawanna Trail 14
Richland 35, Forest Hills 6
Serra Catholic 13, Sto-Rox 12
Class 3A=
First Round=
Central Martinsburg 20, Bedford 14
Central Valley 51, Elizabeth Forward 0
Neumann-Goretti 26, North Schuylkill 21
Pittsburgh North Catholic 7, Avonworth 0
Scranton Prep 28, Wyoming Area 0
Class 4A=
First Round=
Belle Vernon 21, Thomas Jefferson 7
Bishop Shanahan 14, Bonner-Prendergast 7
Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt 35, Berks Catholic 7
Lampeter-Strasburg 31, Kennard-Dale 0
Valley View 42, North Pocono 7
Class 5A=
First Round=
Governor Mifflin 38, Spring Grove 13
Moon 14, Penn Hills 9
Penn-Trafford 24, Pine-Richland 6
Rustin 19, Plymouth-Whitemarsh 14
Strath Haven 34, Academy Park 6
Class 6A=
First Round=
Bethlehem Freedom 28, Emmaus 14
Coatesville 50, Ridley 14
Erie McDowell 27, Allderdice 13
State College 28, Delaware Valley 19
___
