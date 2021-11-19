PREP FOOTBALL=

OHSAA Playoffs=

Division I=

Region 2=

Springfield 27, Marysville 0

Division II=

Region 8=

Cin. Winton Woods 38, Piqua 17

Division III=

Region 9=

Chardon 31, Dover 3

Region 10=

Millersburg W. Holmes 31, Parma Hts. Holy Name 21

Region 12=

Hamilton Badin 21, Bellbrook 9

Division IV=

Region 14=

Port Clinton 49, Van Wert 21

Region 15=

Bloom-Carroll 14, St. Clairsville 3

Region 16=

Clarksville Clinton-Massie 28, Cin. McNicholas 27

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/