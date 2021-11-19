PREP FOOTBALL=
OHSAA Playoffs=
Division I=
Region 2=
Springfield 27, Marysville 0
Division II=
Region 8=
Cin. Winton Woods 38, Piqua 17
Division III=
Region 9=
Chardon 31, Dover 3
Region 10=
Millersburg W. Holmes 31, Parma Hts. Holy Name 21
Region 12=
Hamilton Badin 21, Bellbrook 9
Division IV=
Region 14=
Port Clinton 49, Van Wert 21
Region 15=
Bloom-Carroll 14, St. Clairsville 3
Region 16=
Clarksville Clinton-Massie 28, Cin. McNicholas 27
