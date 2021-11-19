Edmonton hosts Chicago following shootout win

Chicago Blackhawks vs. Edmonton Oilers

Edmonton, Alberta; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Oilers -203, Blackhawks +167; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: Edmonton hosts the Chicago Blackhawks after the Oilers beat Winnipeg 2-1 in a shootout.

The Oilers are 10-1-0 against Western Conference opponents. Edmonton has scored 61 goals and is the top team in the Western Conference averaging 3.8 goals per game. Leon Draisaitl leads the team with 17.

The Blackhawks are 3-4-0 in Western Conference play. Chicago scores 2.2 goals per game, the least in the Western Conference. Alex DeBrincat leads the team with nine total goals.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Draisaitl leads the Oilers with 17 goals and has 33 points. Connor McDavid has four goals and 11 assists over the last 10 games for Edmonton.

Patrick Kane leads the Blackhawks with 17 points, scoring six goals and adding 11 assists. Seth Jones has 10 points over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Oilers: 7-3-0, averaging 3.5 goals, six assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .914 save percentage.

Blackhawks: 5-4-1, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.3 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.4 penalty minutes while allowing 2.6 goals per game with a .921 save percentage.

INJURIES: Oilers: None listed.

Blackhawks: Brandon Hagel: out (shoulder).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.