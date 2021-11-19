Delivering a Thanksgiving Feast

Some Zanesville City School students are being surprised with everything they need to have a Thanksgiving feast.

It was all hands on deck at the Zanesville City School Administrative building as students help pack 200 boxes with turkey, mashed potatoes and everything else needed for a Thanksgiving meal.

The boxes were loaded into personal vehicles and school vans and dropped off to students in need in the district. This is the second year for the deliveries.

“I came up with the idea. I really wanted to give back to the community and help out the students who really needed it more than others,” explained Zanesville City School’s Chef Stephen Vogelsang. “It turned out to be a great project. Everyone that was involved last year, loved the idea. Everybody worked very hard last year.”

The items for the boxes came to the district in different ways, through the help of local businesses, teacher, donations and even some restaurant chefs.



“When you drop it off and see them open their door and tell them what it is the look on their face is like it’s just really awesome. Rewarding is a great word for it,” said Volgelsang.

The idea for the project was born out of Covid-19 when they realized how hard it was on the community and the cancellation of the district’s benevolent, dinner because of the pandemic. They hope to continue this project next year.



