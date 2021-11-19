Cavaliers G Sexton done for season following knee surgery

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton’s season is over after surgery to repair torn cartilage in his left knee.

Cleveland’s leading scorer hurt his knee on Nov. 7 in a game against the New York Knicks. The Cavs didn’t provide an update until Friday, when they said Sexton underwent surgery on Wednesday in Atlanta.

The 22-year-old averaged 16.0 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists in Cleveland’s first 11 games.

His loss is a significant blow for the Cavs, who got off to a strong start but have been ravaged recently by injuries. Rookie forward Evan Mobley is expected to miss a month with an elbow sprain.

The Cavs were missing six regulars on Thursday night in a loss to the Golden State Warriors.

