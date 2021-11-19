Cambridge Police arrest theft suspect

CAMBRIDGE, Ohio–Cambridge Police announced Friday the arrest of a suspect wanted in connection to two cases involving a burglary and breaking and entering in the Southside residential area of Cambridge.

Police said between the two cases, approximately $10,000 worth of property was stolen.

On Thursday, after detectives conducted an interview with the suspect, a search warrant was requested at the location where the suspect had been taken into custody. Detectives also requested assistance from Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office, as it was discovered that a variety of the stolen property was also located at a residence and another building outside the city of Cambridge. Two additional warrants were requested by the Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office for those locations.

Once all three warrants were provided to law enforcement, the warrants were executed. The majority of the stolen property was located throughout the three locations.

The suspect is currently in the Guernsey County Jail with felony charges expected to be filed Friday.