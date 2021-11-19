Updated on Thursday, 18 November 2021 at 5:40 PM EST

TONIGHT: A stray snow shower possible throughout the evening and overnight. Otherwise; mostly cloudy skies throughout the evening and overnight will give way to mostly clear skies towards sunrise. Lows around 27°. West winds at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible during the early evening.

FRIDAY: Mostly clear skies during the early morning will give way to partly cloudy skies during the late morning and early afternoon, and then mostly clear skies during the late afternoon. Highs around 41°. West winds at 5-15 mph during the early morning, becoming northwest at 5-15 mph during the late morning and afternoon.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear skies throughout the evening and overnight. Lows around 22°. Northwest winds at 5-15 mph during the early evening, becoming calm during the late evening and overnight.

SATURDAY: Mostly clear skies during the morning will give way to partly cloudy skies during the afternoon. Highs around 49°. Calm winds during the early morning, becoming south at 5-15 mph during the late morning and afternoon.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Isolated rain showers possible during the overnight. Otherwise; partly cloudy skies during the early evening will give way to mostly cloudy skies during the late evening and overnight. Lows around 37°. South winds at 5-15 mph. New rainfall amounts less than a half inch possible.

SUNDAY: Isolated rain showers possible during the early morning, and then widespread rain showers likely during the late morning and early afternoon, and then isolated rain showers possible during the late afternoon. Otherwise; mostly cloudy skies throughout the day. Highs around 51°. South winds at 5-15 mph during the early morning, becoming southwest at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible during the late morning and afternoon. New rainfall amounts around a half inch possible.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Rain showers and snow showers possible. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 36°.

MONDAY: Slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40°.

MONDAY NIGHT: Slight chance of snow showers. Partly cloudy. Lows around 22°.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Highs around 38°.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows around 20°.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs around 44°.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Slight chance of rain showers. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40°.

THURSDAY: Chance of rain showers. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 48°.

DISCUSSION:

On the latest weather map, the cold front can be found along a line from upstate New York, through central Pennsylvania, along the Appalachian Mountains and then back into southeastern Louisiana. Behind the cold front is a surface trough of low pressure associated with the upper level trough attached to this system. Further to the south, near Woodward, OK, the area of high pressure can be found with a maximum central pressure of 1024 mb. Meanwhile, our region has seen temperatures generally steady in the mid-40s throughout the afternoon, and this has been accompanied by partly to mostly cloudy skies.

As we head through the evening hours, I am expecting that mostly cloudy skies will return completely back into our region as the upper level trough passes over our region. The passage of this upper level trough may also allow for a light snow shower or two to make it’s way into our region. Otherwise; west winds will likely diminish a bit more, but may still be measurable at around 5-15 mph. Breaks in the clouds are likely to return towards sunrise, and thus temperatures may be able to make a last minute drop, possibly down to around 25° – 29° for most places.

Friday will feature mostly clear skies during the early morning as the area of high pressure moves into the Ohio River Valley. Some slight instability may allow for partly cloudy skies to return into the region during the late morning and early afternoon, but as the high pressure approaches closer to our region, the clouds will likely diminish back to mostly clear skies during the late afternoon. Highs up around 39° – 43° will be likely for our region as we head into the afternoon hours, with the winds becoming northwesterly at around 5-15 mph.

The area of high pressure will likely move over our region on Friday Night, and this will allow for mostly clear skies to continue in our region. However, our next system will begin to take shape out in the Plains and this could bring some cirrus clouds into our region during the late night hours. Otherwise; the calm winds and generally clearer skies below 20,000 ft will likely allow for overnight lows to drop down to around 20° – 24° in our region, with places like Lancaster and Cambridge possibly going a bit lower than everybody else.

Clouds will likely continue to increase across our region during the day Saturday as the area of high pressure moves to the other edge of the Appalachian Mountains. Increasing mid-level moisture may result in some partly cloudy skies during the afternoon. This increase in moisture will likely continue into the evening hours and also begin in the low levels, and thus mostly cloudy skies will be likely during the late evening and overnight hours. With this increased moisture may come a few isolated rain showers on Saturday Night. Otherwise; temperatures will likely not be able to drop much as the winds from the south may still be around 5-15 mph, and thus overnight lows in our region may struggle to drop much lower than 35° – 39°.

Our next system, L5 will push a cold front into our region as we head into Sunday Night. Ahead of this cold front will be the likely presence of widespread rain showers during the late morning hours on Sunday and into early Sunday Afternoon. As the cold front pushes through, the precipitation will likely diminish a bit, but some snow showers may try to get into the mix during the overnight hours. At this time I am not expecting any snowfall accumulations in our region.

An area of high pressure will likely try to move into our region as we head into the middle part of the work week, and this will likely precede our next system which may try to bring some precipitation into our region by next Wednesday Night and Thursday.

That’s your weather!

-Timmy

