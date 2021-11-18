Wednesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Benton 44, Sesser-Valier-Waltonville 10

Bloomington 36, Normal University 34

Brooks Academy 57, Julian 11

Cary-Grove 59, Johnsburg 34

Chicago (Lycee Francais) High School 48, Horizon Science Academy Mckinley Park 17

Christopher 55, Murphysboro 16

Crystal Lake South 46, Streamwood 14

Deerfield (Zell Jewish) 34, Evanston (Beacon Academy) 22

Dixon 34, West Carroll 16

DuQuoin 37, Woodlawn 20

Elverado 54, Cobden 34

Galena 64, Warren 7

Greenville 40, Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 29

Havana 66, Illini West (Carthage) 58

Hillsboro 44, Nokomis 29

Hinckley-Big Rock 63, Westminster Christian 7

Joliet West 72, Minooka 48

Kelly 40, Chicago (Back of the Yards) 7

Lake Forest 51, Lake Forest Academy 27

Lincoln Way West 80, Moline 65

Loyola 63, Taft 27

Marist 67, Crete-Monee 38

Mendon Unity 76, Warsaw West Hancock 24

New Trier 54, Gurnee Warren 26

Niles West 28, Antioch 25

Normal West 64, Bloomington Central Catholic 36

Orangeville 43, East Dubuque 34

Piasa Southwestern 50, North Greene 15

Reed-Custer 47, Manteno 41

Rock Island Alleman 30, Pleasant Plains 28

Rockford Christian 55, Amboy 41

Seneca 42, Hall 32

South Beloit 46, Alden-Hebron 41

South Elgin 54, Algonquin (Jacobs) 34

Tinley Park 52, Elmwood Park 27

Wilmington 40, Gardner-South Wilmington 28

Lexington Tournament=

Colfax Ridgeview 43, LeRoy 16

Peoria Heights-Quest Charter Coop 34, Roanoke-Benson 23

Mundelein Tournament=

Carmel 68, Highland Park 25

Glenbrook South 60, Grant 38

Mundelein 52, Grayslake North 48

Ridgewood Tournament=

Northside Prep 52, Woodlands Academy 17

RW-Ridgewood Tournament=

Aledo (Mercer County) 43, Bushnell (B.-Prairie City) 27

Rockridge 41, Monmouth United 19

Somonauk Tournament=

Newark 43, Plano 23

Sandwich 44, Somonauk 36

Sparta Tournament=

Red Bud 46, Chester 33

Sparta 68, Steeleville 32

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/