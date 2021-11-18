Wednesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Benton 44, Sesser-Valier-Waltonville 10
Bloomington 36, Normal University 34
Brooks Academy 57, Julian 11
Cary-Grove 59, Johnsburg 34
Chicago (Lycee Francais) High School 48, Horizon Science Academy Mckinley Park 17
Christopher 55, Murphysboro 16
Crystal Lake South 46, Streamwood 14
Deerfield (Zell Jewish) 34, Evanston (Beacon Academy) 22
Dixon 34, West Carroll 16
DuQuoin 37, Woodlawn 20
Elverado 54, Cobden 34
Galena 64, Warren 7
Greenville 40, Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 29
Havana 66, Illini West (Carthage) 58
Hillsboro 44, Nokomis 29
Hinckley-Big Rock 63, Westminster Christian 7
Joliet West 72, Minooka 48
Kelly 40, Chicago (Back of the Yards) 7
Lake Forest 51, Lake Forest Academy 27
Lincoln Way West 80, Moline 65
Loyola 63, Taft 27
Marist 67, Crete-Monee 38
Mendon Unity 76, Warsaw West Hancock 24
New Trier 54, Gurnee Warren 26
Niles West 28, Antioch 25
Normal West 64, Bloomington Central Catholic 36
Orangeville 43, East Dubuque 34
Piasa Southwestern 50, North Greene 15
Reed-Custer 47, Manteno 41
Rock Island Alleman 30, Pleasant Plains 28
Rockford Christian 55, Amboy 41
Seneca 42, Hall 32
South Beloit 46, Alden-Hebron 41
South Elgin 54, Algonquin (Jacobs) 34
Tinley Park 52, Elmwood Park 27
Wilmington 40, Gardner-South Wilmington 28
Lexington Tournament=
Colfax Ridgeview 43, LeRoy 16
Peoria Heights-Quest Charter Coop 34, Roanoke-Benson 23
Mundelein Tournament=
Carmel 68, Highland Park 25
Glenbrook South 60, Grant 38
Mundelein 52, Grayslake North 48
Ridgewood Tournament=
Northside Prep 52, Woodlands Academy 17
RW-Ridgewood Tournament=
Aledo (Mercer County) 43, Bushnell (B.-Prairie City) 27
Rockridge 41, Monmouth United 19
Somonauk Tournament=
Newark 43, Plano 23
Sandwich 44, Somonauk 36
Sparta Tournament=
Red Bud 46, Chester 33
Sparta 68, Steeleville 32
___
