Thursday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Beecher City/Cowden Herrick (BK ONLY) 43, Moweaqua Central A&M 24

Belvidere 37, Richmond-Burton 32

Brimfield 99, West Prairie 28

CICS-Northtown 22, Schurz 18

Catlin (Salt Fork) 56, Donovan 38

Chicago (Noble Charter/C. Bulls) 35, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Comer) 28

Chicago (Noble Street/Butler) 82, Chicago (Noble/DRW Trading) 15

Chicago Academy 19, Chicago (Intrinsic Charter) 16

Chicago Our Lady of Tepeyac 43, Horizon Science Academy Mckinley Park 8

Chicago Resurrection 52, Amundsen 25

Collinsville 51, Granite City 29

Deerfield (Zell Jewish) 29, Cristo Rey St. Martin Deporres (Waukegan) 5

Evanston Township 65, Lincoln Park 23

Fenwick 54, Regina 22

Gillespie 53, Raymond Lincolnwood 16

Gilman Iroquois West 38, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 32

Glenbrook North 56, Round Lake 26

Goreville 62, Eldorado 55

Heritage Christian, Ind. 54, Illinois Lutheran 27

Indian Creek 46, Rockford East 32

Johnsburg 61, Woodstock Marian 57

Joliet West 59, Lincoln Way Central 54

Kankakee 48, Thornton Fractional North 8

LeRoy 49, Blue Ridge 18

Lincoln Way West 46, Joliet Central 32

Macon Meridian 56, Ramsey 25

Mooseheart 23, South Beloit 17

Morgan Park Academy 46, Josephinum 20

Mounds Meridian 55, Joppa 29

Mount Vernon 72, Harrisburg 43

Mt. Pulaski 58, Sangamon Valley/Tri-City Co-op 31

N. Vermillion, Ind. 56, Westville 18

Nazareth 66, St. Edward 9

North-Mac 56, Illini Central 41

Northside Prep 28, Elmwood Park 15

Ottawa 61, Willows 13

Petersburg PORTA 50, Clinton 41

Pope County 41, Johnston City 30

Providence 67, Peotone 36

Proviso West 60, Hoffman Estates 53, OT

Putnam County 40, Henry 33, OT

Red Hill 48, Martinsville 19

Rushville-Industry 34, Liberty 27

St. Charles North 53, York 44

St. Joseph-Ogden 54, Champaign Centennial 26

Staunton 55, Mount Olive 8

Streator 43, Midland 37

Sullivan 53, Maroa-Forsyth 46

Sycamore 77, Rockford Jefferson 37

Tolono Unity 37, Monticello 28

Warrensburg-Latham 36, Heyworth 28

Buffalo Grove Tournament=

Barrington 48, Maine South 43

Mother McAuley 58, Crystal Lake Central 41

Flanagan Cornell Tournament=

Fieldcrest 68, Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland (FCW) 30

Ottawa Marquette 59, Dwight 22

Forreston Tournament=

Rochelle 56, Lanark Eastland 53

Winnebago 54, Stockton 16

Lexington Tournament=

Colfax Ridgeview 48, Roanoke-Benson 30

Maine East Tournament=

Maine East 60, McHenry 26

Paris Tournament=

Pool B=

Terre Haute North, Ind. 69, Champaign Central 59

Prairie Central Tournament=

Eureka 57, Illinois Valley Central 41

Ridgewood Tournament=

Steinmetz 45, Woodlands Academy 42

Salem Tournament=

Highland 44, Carterville 43

Wheaton Academy Tournament=

Schaumburg Christian 41, Harvest Christian Academy 37

Wheaton Academy 61, Harvard 20

