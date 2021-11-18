The Catholic Social Services Prepare for Their Pumpkin Cookies and Basket of Love Fundraisers

Pumpkin Spice and everything nice cookies is what you can get with the Catholic Social Services.

The delicious pumpkin cookies are made by the Dooley’s Diner and all the proceeds will benefit Catholic Social Services Payee Service Program.

According to David Desender, Director at Catholic Social Services Eastern Region, the cookies are $7 for a dozen and they already have146 dozen orders placed. This means that Doley’s Diner has made about 1,700 cookies. Their goal is to reach 170 or more orders.

“We provide payee services to seniors and disabled individuals who because of their disability or condition can not manager their finances appropriately. So we manage their monthly income and make sure that their essential living needs are being met,” Desender stated.

The deadline to order is tomorrow, November 19th and to place an order, please contact Desender at 800-536-5057 or by email at ddesender@colscss.org. The orders will be available for pick up at the diner or delivery arrangement can be made.

The organization will also be having their Baskets of Love Fundraiser in collaboration with the Muskingum Co. Center for Senior. The baskets are filled with everyday use items and then are sent out to homebound seniors or disabled individuals for the holidays.

“Baskets of love, we started that program back in like 2001 and have been doing it ever since and it’s just important because a lot of these individuals just do not have anybody that’s going to come visit them or remember them during the holiday season,” Desender said. “So want to make sure that they get a little something to let them know that we’re here for them and hopefully brighten their holiday and make it a little bit better.”

Desender explained how the public can start dropping off donations now at the Catholic Social Services office or at the Center for Seniors. To view the list of items needed in details, please visit the website at colscss.org.